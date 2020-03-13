Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued the state's first health mandates with regard to COVID-19 today.
All public school across the state will be suspended until March 30.
"What we're essentially doing is we're expanding spring break until March 30. So during that time there will be no students in the public schools," Dunleavy said. "There will be teachers and staff doing in service during that time."
Effective immediately, visitation is suspended at all Department of Corrections facilities such as prisons, Alaska Psychiatric Institute and juvenile justice centers.
Additionally, limited visitation has been implemented at Pioneers' Homes with only one visitor per resident per day allowed. Each visitor will undergo screening upon arrival and will not be allowed if any of the visitors exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever or cough or if the visitor has traveled recently to an affected area outside the state.
As of Friday, Alaska has tested 144 samples, 133 of which have back negative, nine of which are under investigation and one which came back positive as reported Thursday, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.