Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is easing restrictions on traveling in and out of Alaska as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
The updated mandate regulating travel during the pandemic was issued by the state Thursday afternoon.
The updated regulations, which went into effect at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, grant additional options for travelers coming into the state and ease up on some requirements.
Previously, travelers were required to come back for a second COVID-19 test one to two weeks after the first test upon entry. The first test is, and will remain, required if a traveler does not have proof of a negative test result within 72 hours of arrival in the state. But the second test is now optional.
The mandate also shortens the amount of time travelers must observe strict social distancing after arriving in the state to five days. This means that travelers will be able to leave quarantine without having to take a second test. A second test is an option for those travelers who still wish to confirm they are COVID-19 free.
Also relaxed in the new mandate is the time limit within which Alaskans can travel outside of and return to the state without having to take a test. Previously the limit was 24 hours. Now it has been extended to 72 hours.
Another shift in regulation allows workers categorized as employees of critical infrastructure to travel outside of the state for any purpose and follow a mitigation plan for testing and quarantine upon return as outlined by their employer, not the state. Previously critical workers were only allowed this option if traveling for a work-related reason.
Daily COVID-19 case counts for the state of Alaska have been in the triple digits for the past 22 days.
The revised mandate can be found at www.bit.ly/2IBwqkv.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.