The coronavirus outbreak has launched a creative and new way to mark special events — the drive-by celebration.
It’s happening all over Interior Alaska and it’s not just birthdays. Nenana recently got a convoy of vehicles together for a special drive-by baby shower and farewell celebration for a couple leaving the community.
At Eielson Air Force Base, security forces vehicles were joined by others to cheer up an 8-year-old who was facing a birthday stuck at home, self-isolating. But once word got out among friends and neighbors, a special celebration began to take form. Those friends and neighbors joined eight patrol vehicles lined up for a special birthday drive-by for 8-year-old Madelyne.
“It wasn’t just us,” according to Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, commander of security forces at Eielson Air Force Base. “And that’s pretty telling about Eielson Air Force Base.”
Joining the caravan were members of the fire department, neighbors and others who heard about the effort to cheer up the birthday girl. A total of 15 vehicles paraded past the house, honking horns and cheering for the birthday girl.
Security officers also took up a donation among themselves and presented Madelyne with a bag filled with birthday gifts, including a security forces beret and a commemorative coin.
Apparently her birthday celebration last year had to be canceled at her family’s previous posting because of bad weather. And this year, self-isolating due to the coronavirus meant another birthday she couldn’t celebrate with friends.
“She was devastated knowing that the quarantine would prevent a birthday party,” her mother Andrea Goodreau wrote on Facebook. “Her birthday party last year was interrupted by a devastating tropical storm, displacing many.”
“We just moved here Feb. 1, no belongings for two months due to avalanches in Anchorage preventing movers’ arrival, then we get quarantined.”
“It’s been an emotional move, to say the least,” she added.
The drive-by changed all that and made it a memorable day. Goodreau called it “an amazing outpouring of love” from the Eielson community.
Nenana birthday
Aine Coy in Nenana was facing the same situation for her 14th birthday in Nenana late last month.
“I knew she would just shrug and say, ‘oh well,’ about not being able to have friends over for her birthday,” said her mother, Annalee Shaw Coy. “I saw these drive-by things on Facebook for celebrations — birthdays, baby, and bridal showers. So I thought I’d ask Aine’s friends and teachers to come do a birthday parade.”
“I didn’t tell Aine and I made her take out the trash and there were all these cars,” Coy said. “They started honking and waving and doing laps by Aine. Some took the time to decorate their cars and trucks with messages to Aine. Some brought cards and gifts to throw out their windows at her. All showered her with love and attention.”
Aine told her mother it was the best birthday ever.
Baby shower
On April 26, Triston and Meghan Nyquist felt the love from the Nenana community when local residents organized a drive-by baby shower and farewell celebration. The couple is expecting their first child, but they are also moving from Nenana. Normally, that would be cause for a community gathering. This time, the community drove by in a long line of vehicles.
“It was kind of a surprise,” said Triston Nyquist. “I bet there were 25 cars. It was kind of cool.”
The Nyquists have lived in Nenana for the past four years. Meghan teaches elementary students at Nenana City School and Triston, who has a bachelors degree in biology, also earned a masters degree in secondary education from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The couple is moving back to Southeast Alaska and anticipating the birth of their first child in July.
“It has been kind of weird with the closure of moving and not being able to visit with people, or go out to eat,” Triston said. “So it was really nice to be able to see everyone and get a little bit of face-to-face closure.”
Many families decorated their vehicles with signs and some handed gifts for the new baby to the Nyquists. Everyone celebrated with the couple in a very unique way, each spending a few moments with the couple. It might have been even more memorable than a traditional community gathering.
“We were super surprised,” he said. “It was super sweet and we were really thankful.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.