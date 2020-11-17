Frontline workers should test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. That’s the advice from the state’s chief medical officer, who called it “surveillance testing” in a presentation to Fairbanks business leaders on Tuesday.
Dr. Anne Zink also stressed face masks and suggested businesses have employees tell personal stories of vulnerable loved ones to customers who are reluctant to wear them.
“Just ranting and raving about it only gets you so far,” Zink said.
Her comments at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce’s weekly lunch presentation come as hospitals in Alaska are feeling the strain of the global pandemic.
Three COVID-19 patients at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital were transferred from outside the Interior region, according to Dr. Angelique Ramirez, chief medical officer for Foundation Health Partners. In all, a dozen Fairbanks Memorial Hospital patients are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19—a new high, Ramirez said.
She did not disclose what number of patients would push Fairbanks Memorial over the edge saying it’s too nuanced. For now, they are coping, Ramirez said, but she worries about the hospital getting overwhelmed.
“We are following the same trends that are seen nationally,” the Fairbanks physician said during an interview.
The hospital numbers are climbing in tandem with increasing case counts. On Tuesday, the state of Alaska added 637 new virus cases with 23 recorded in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The number of reported deaths in Alaska has reached 100, still one of the lowest virus fatality rates among the states.
At the chamber presentation, Zink said people aged 15 and younger are more likely to die of the flu than of COVID-19. It’s the reverse for anyone over age 15.
She said 71% of Alaskans are in the high risk category — accounting for age and health status — if they catch COVID-19. Obesity is a major factor.
“Travel is risky. This is not the time to travel,” Zink said. Even a “mildly enjoyable” Thanksgiving with friends and family could lead to a “devastating Christmas,” she said.
“The thing that is keeping me up at night is our hospital capacity,” Zink said. “Our hospitals are becoming stretched thin.”
On Monday, the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association reported that hundreds of medical workers missed work last week due to virus exposure and called for stricter public health measures.
“During the week ending Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, data gathered by the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association indicated more than 530 health care workers could not report to work because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or had to self-quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus,” a news release stated.
In Fairbanks, about 50 people on any given day are unable to report to work at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and the Denali Center due to virus exposure. Most of that exposure is happening outside of medical facilities and in the community, Ramirez said.
Zink said the strain on hospitals will get worse if people don’t take action, such as wearing masks and avoiding groups, to control the spread of COVID-19.
She called on Alaskans to stick with public health practices for another few months. Two new vaccines are on the horizon, and Zink said there is cause for hope. She participated in a call with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, on Monday.
“He said, ‘The cavalry are coming,’” Zink told members of the Fairbanks chamber of commerce.
Ramirez said the state is on the edge of a precipice, and there is time to ward off a crisis situation in the health care system.
“We just have a few more months to hold it together,” she said.
“What people need to do (masks and social distancing), it’s not exciting,” Ramirez said. “There is no glamour in it. It is boring advice but it makes a huge difference.”
