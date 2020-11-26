Alaskans over the age of 60 accounted for 58% of fire fatalities this year, up from 19% in 2019 and 16% in 2018, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Nationwide, adults aged 65 years or older are twice as likely to be killed or injured in a fire as the rest of the population, and the number increases with age. Adults are three times more likely to suffer injury or death in a fire by age 75, and by age 85 their risk has quadrupled.
Cigarette smoking is the number one cause of home fires that kill older adults. Combustibles placed too close to a heat source is the second leading cause of home fires,
The news release included the following fire safety tips:
• Never smoke when you’re lying down, drowsy or in bed.
• Use a large, deep, tip-resistant ashtray.
• Wet cigarette butts before emptying an ashtray into the trash.
• Smoke outside if possible.
• Never smoke near oxygen tanks.
• Never leave frying food unattended.
• Wear short sleeves when cooking to reduce the risk of your sleeves catching fire.
• Move other flammable items away from the stove.
• Don’t cook if you’re drowsy, drinking alcohol or on medication.
• Use oven mitts to handle hot pots and pans.
• If a pan of food catches fire, put a lid on it and turn off the burner.
• Always keep space heaters at least 3 feet from flammable items, including you.
• Unplug heaters when not in use, including when you go to bed or leave the house.
• Use space heaters that automatically turn off if tipped over.
• Have fireplaces, wood stoves or coal stoves inspected and professionally cleaned once a year.
• Do not burn trash, boxes, artificial logs or green wood.
• Use a fireplace screen to contain sparks and leave glass fireplace doors open while burning a fire.
