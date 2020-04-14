Denali National Park and Preserve is closing the Park Road to recreational access effective immediately due to coronavirus-related health mandates. The closure removes public access to all areas accessed by the Park Road beyond mile marker zero.
According to a news release this morning, the closure is a response to “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, as well as recent health mandates and travel restrictions issued by the state of Alaska.”
The news release states that the decision will not affect travel through the park along the Parks Highway or subsistence activities provided for under the Alaska National Interests Lands Conservation Act in the preserve portions of the park. The closure will also not prevent access to the post office near the park’s entrance, nor community recreation accessed by means other than the Park Road.
The closure was enacted in order to specifically support Health Mandates 11 and 12, which were recently issued by the state. These require Alaskans to "remain at their place of residence and practice social distancing" and prohibit "all in-state travel between communities … unless travel is to support critical infrastructure, or for critical personal needs.”
The closure will be reviewed for rescission as state mandates are updated and additional guidance is issued.
“This was a difficult decision for the park, but in light of continued visitation to the park from areas of known community spread, including Anchorage and Fairbanks, these changes are necessary to support the governor’s health mandates and travel restrictions, as well as to keep our staff and the surrounding communities safe,” said Denice Swanke, acting Denali superintendent, in the news release. “We are working closely with local communities, our business partners, and the state to be ready for visitors when this crisis is over, and to support whatever level of visitation is considered safe until then. Park and contractor crews are continuing their efforts to open and maintain the Park Road for future access.”
Previous modifications to the park's operations include the closure of the Walter Harper Talkeetna Ranger Station to the public and suspension of climbing permits for Denali and Mount Foraker for the 2020 mountaineering season. All news releases can be found online at the park’s website, here: bit.ly/2yeQ0Oa
