Updated 3:35 p.m.: A resident of Denali Center, a long-term care facility in Fairbanks, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement today from Foundation Health Partners, which operates the facility.
Foundation Health Partners also operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, at which two employees tested positive.
The patient is a woman over the age of 80. Foundation Health officials and the state Section of Epidemiology believe she became infected after having contact with a staff member who later tested positive for COVID-19,.
“As soon as we learned of the staff member’s positive result, the resident was tested and appropriate infection control measures were performed,” said Dr. Daniel McCulley, Denali Center’s medical director, at an afternoon news conference.
The resident, who remains in isolation, was tested on March 25 and at the time had only mild symptoms of a low-grade temperature that did not meet the criteria of a fever, McCulley said.
“At this time she remains in at the Denali Center and she is still only mildly symptomatic,” he said, adding that her saw her at about noon Saturday and that “Again, her only symptoms are a low-grade temperature and a little bit of a decreased appetite.”
“We do know that COVID-19 can progress very quickly, so we’re keeping her at Denali Center and monitoring her very closely in case health starts to decline,” he said.
Denali Center currently has 75 residents, with a capacity of 90. Current residents range in age from 20 to 99.
“The Denali Center is the home of these residents,” Foundation Health Partners CEO Shelley Beenak said at the news conference. “We consider these residents as part of our family. And this is particularly true for the staff. The staff considers them family, and it’s just like being told one of your family members have this COVID disease.
“They will take excellent care of the residents as they always have, but this is gut-wrenching news for them,” she said.
Following notification of the positive test result, the center took the following actions, according to a news release distributed earlier in the day:
• Testing every Denali Center staff member and resident for COVID-19 .
• Requiring all staff providing direct patient care to use full protection (eye protection, gown, mask, gloves and a face shield).
• Masking of all residents
• Self-isolation for all residents for 14 days per CDC guidelines
• A terminal clean of the center, to includes an intense disinfecting procedure that involves removing every detachable item in the room for disinfection and then properly disinfecting light fixtures, air ducts and all surfaces from the ceiling down to the floor.
• Restriction of resident movement, including reduction of physical contact .
• Discontinuation of all communal living activities for 14 days.
"For the last two months, DC has adopted and rigorously followed the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology to help keep this virus from contacting our most vulnerable population," the news release states. "The residents were kept apart and outside visitors were prohibited from entering the building."
This story will be updated.