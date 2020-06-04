The Denali Borough plans to increase community testing for the coronavirus.
Tests are already available at the Cantwell Clinic and at the Interior Community Health Clinic in Healy. The borough effort will be in addition to that.
“We don’t have a set date, but it’s coming soon,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “Denali Borough has some of the lowest testing rates in the state. We recognize that open, free and available testing will be important to the successful reopening of our economy.”
To date, there have been no cases officially reported in the Denali Borough. More information will be coming soon.