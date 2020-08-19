HEALY — The Denali Borough will expand free COVID-19 testing, adding another day and new hours to the current program.
“The expansion of hours and offerings will better accommodate the school schedule and needs of folks who can’t make a morning appointment,” according to Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
The borough offers free testing out of a special trailer parked at the Tri-Valley Community Center. Currently, free testing is available Monday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beginning Aug. 26, free testing will also be available, at the same location, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. No appointment required. “We’ll keep an eye on the numbers and see how long we need to have all these times for testing,” Walker said.
Here’s how it works. People who want to be tested drive up to the trailer in the Tri-Valley Community Center parking lot. They never have to leave their vehicles.
The trailer, purchased with federal CARES funding, provides a central location for the nurse doing the testing.
“The nurse needs a base for supplies, paperwork, staying out of the weather,” the mayor said. “We went with a winter-ready trailer and that is serving its purpose quite well.”
Denali Borough reports no community spread of the coronavirus to date.
“It’s fantastic and we are really thankful,” the mayor said.
Earlier this summer, he was interviewed for a story in a weekly publication operated by the National Association of Counties. At that time, numbers were low because little testing was happening. Now, testing is robust, he said, and numbers remain low.
“The whole idea is to identify those cases and be able to isolate them,” Walker said. “We really are just testing clean.”
He laughed when asked why that is happening and responded, ‘We’re really good at social distancing. And we have the room to do it.”
Testing by appointment is available by calling 907-750-4182 or by emailing covidtesting@denaliborough.com. Testing will be administered at McKinley Village and at Anderson by appointment only. Tests in Cantwell are offered daily at the Native Village of Cantwell Community Center. Call Toni Suko, village health aide with the Copper River Native Association at 907-768-2122.
Community testing is the result of partnership/collaboration of Copper River Native Association, Interior Community Health Care, Denali Borough School District, City of Anderson, Denali Borough and Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center.
