The Denali Borough is changing the way it reports positive COVID-19 cases, to now include a weekly update every Thursday.
Up to now, the Denali Borough sent out a press release every time a case was reported in the borough. either through local testing, or after being notified by Alaska Public Health.
As cases increase statewide and demands of contact tracing increase, notifications from public health have not been as timely — particularly of positive cases of Denali residents who take tests outside of the borough.
Starting today, the Denali Borough will issue a weekly update summarizing COVID-19 case counts and pertinent information. Included in the weekly updates will be information about the current resident alert level status.
Meanwhile, the Denali Borough website hosts an updated COVID-19 Dashboard, which reflects case counts and case information provided by the Department of Health and Social Services. The current numbers show seven new resident cases in the Denali Borough in the last seven days.
Here are the links: www.denaliborough.or/covid19 and covid19.alaska.gov.