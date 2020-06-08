Community-wide free testing for COVID-19 begins today in the Denali Borough.
The tests, available in all borough communities, are available to Denali Borough residents, visitors, seasonal employees or anyone who wants a test. There is no charge for the test, all expenses are borne by partner agencies and funding from the federal government’s CARES Act. Licensed health care professionals will administer the tests with a nasal swab.
To date, the Denali Borough has reported no coronavirus cases. Tests have been available at the Cantwell Clinic and at the Interior Community Health clinic in Healy. This program is in addition to testing at those facilities.
“Denali Borough has some of the lowest testing rates in the state,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “We recognize that open, free and available testing will be important to the successful reopening of our economy.”
Priority will be given to those exhibiting symptoms and also to first responders, healthcare workers and others employed in critical infrastructure industries, and those who have recently traveled. The testing will be ongoing until further notice.
Here’s how it works. Anyone wanting a test must present valid photo identification and complete two short forms regarding the testing. The tests can be administered without ever having to leave your vehicle.
To make an appointment, call 907-750-4182 or email covidtesting@denaliborough.com. Testing is also available without appointments.
In Healy, testing will take place in the parking lot on the west side of the Tri-Valley Community Center and will be available without an appointment on Mondays and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon.
At McKinley Village, testing will take place in the parking lot of the McKinley Village Community Center and will be available without an appointment on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tests in Cantwell are offered daily at the Cantwell Community Center and can be arranged by calling Toni Suko, village health aide with the Copper River Association at 907 768-2122.
Testing in Anderson will take place in the parking lot of Anderson School and will be available without an appointment on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Test samples will be delivered to the Alaska State Public Health Lab. Results will be shared with the patient and with the Alaska Department of Public Health. Results will be available in 72-96 hours, according to Denali Borough School District nurse Karri Keith, who is spearheading the program. If warranted, the community test administrator may recommend follow-up care with the patient’s primary care provider.
Anyone who tests positive will also receive follow-up contact with the Alaska Department of Public Health regarding contact tracing. Contact tracing is identifying anyone the patient may have came into contact with and collecting additional information on those people and whoever they may have had contact with. This allows health professionals to interrupt transmission and reduce the spread of an infection, to alert those people who may not know they were exposed and to offer treatment.
Community partners helping to make this possible include the Copper River Native Association, Interior Community Health Center, Denali Borough School District, city of Anderson, Denali Borough and the Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center. Usibelli Coal Mine provided proper personal protective equipment, which allowed the program to begin quickly.
All this information is available on the Denali Borough website at www.denaliborough.org.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.