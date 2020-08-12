Another Alaska death has been linked to COVID-19. The new death marks the 27th Alaskan to die from complications related to the disease.
The deceased was a resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, according to state information, bringing the total number of borough deaths linked to COVID-19 to six.
Three more Alaskans have become sick enough to require hospitalization, raising the cumulative total number of residents to have been hospitalized since mid-March to 164. Currently there are 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state and eight additional patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
Hospitalizations are grouped by economic region rather than community, borough or municipality. There is currently one confirmed COVID-19 patient hospitalized in the Interior and two more hospital patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
Also today, the state confirmed 68 new cases statewide –– 62 of which are state residents and six of which are nonresidents who have tested positive while in the state.
Anchorage residents made up more than half of the new resident cases. Six Fairbanks North Star Borough residents were also included in today's resident case count. The other cases were scattered among the city and borough of Juneau, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, the city and borough of Sitka and the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
The six nonresident cases include four individuals in the muncipality of Anchorage and one each in the city and borough of Juneau and the combined Yakutat Borough and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area.
These new cases bring the cumulative resident case total to 3,881 and the cumulative nonresident case total to 774. About 69% of the resident cases have been classified as active by state health officials, and almost 77% of the nonresident cases have been reported as active.
A total of 292,582 tests have been performed in Alaska to date.
This story will be updated.
