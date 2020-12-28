The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 320 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Sunday, an upward spike from the 203 cases reported Saturday.
In the Interior, there were 44 new cases in Fairbanks, 11 in North Pole and four in the greater Fairbanks North Star Borough. Delta Junction also saw two new virus cases Sunday.
After data verification removed 18 Alaska resident cases from overall numbers, the Department now reports a total of 44,280 resident cases and 1,501 nonresident cases in Alaska since the beginning of the pandemic.
There is still widespread community transmission of the virus and high alert levels for every region of the state.
The highest case rate per number of residents continues to be in the Yukon-Koyukuk Delta region, where the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000 residents is 80.63; the current statewide average for the same metric is 43.84 cases per 100,000.
Of the resident cases reported Sunday, 134 were male and 173 were female. The largest number of cases reported for a particular age demographic was 65 new cases among people age 20-29.
One new hospitalization was included in data reported Sunday, meaning there have now been 972 hospitalizations and 199 deaths from the virus in Alaska. As of Sunday, there were 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide and another four people hospitalized with suspected cases. Nine people hospitalized with the virus have had to be put on ventilators.
The most recent numbers available from the department on vaccine administration are from Christmas Day, reporting that 11,845 vaccines have been administered statewide, the large majority of those (11,285) are the vaccine developed by Pfizer, while the other 560 doses administered so far are of the Moderna vaccine.
