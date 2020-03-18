The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner lobby will be closed to the public starting at 5 p.m. today until further notice. We will have a limited number of staff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist you through the website, phone calls and emails. Almost all of our services can be accessed at NewsMiner.com, however, please give us a call if you need any help at 907-456-6661.
All of us should be doing what we can to prevent the spread of the virus and disease, and it’s encouraging to see people in our community taking this outbreak seriously and being proactive.
Thank you
- The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner provides free access to content that contains “call to action” information on matters of community health and safety. Coverage about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is consistent with this practice. Please consider subscribing and help us to ensure we can continue to offer this service and support your local newspaper.
