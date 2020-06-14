Updated 4:50 p.m.: Eighteen wildfires ignited across the state over the weekend, including at least seven in the Fairbanks area, according to the Alaska Fire Service, and more lightning activity was expected across the region Sunday.
One of the fires that erupted Saturday includes the Any Creek Fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. Saturday north of the intersection of Old Murphy Dome Road and Resolution Road. That fire, located approximately 10 miles north of Fairbanks, resulted in an evacuation warning.
As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the evacuation alert for Any Creek Fire was downgraded to a Level 1, meaning residents should remain ready to leave in case fire activity worsens. The notice is in effect for the estimated 15-20 residents living the O’Connor Creek subdivision, which includes Hattie Creek Road, Resolution Road, Determination Lane and Adit Lane. The fire is still uncontained.
The Any Creek Fire, which was caused by a lightning strike near Olnes Pond, prompted an aggressive response from crews, including water-scooping aircraft, bulldozers, and smoke jumpers. On Saturday, Alaska State Troopers closed Old Murphy Dome Road to all but firefighting personnel and asked the public to stay away from the area. Fire crews were back in the area early Sunday working to contain the fire.
“They’re saying about 50 acres is the last estimate. We had about 130 personnel,” said Tim Mowry, a spokesperson for the Alaska Fire Service, on Sunday. “The plan today is just to keep it from spreading any further south and getting close to that subdivision.”
Mowry added that heavy rainfall on Sunday had helped to quiet the fire.
“So far today, the weather’s been cooperating,” he said.
Aircraft were in the air Sunday morning to drop water on the fire and to evaluate the effectiveness of Saturday’s suppression efforts while firefighters on the ground mobilized to re-engage with different parts of the fire.
Old Murphy Dome Road is open to traffic but motorists should avoid the area, if possible, so as not to interfere with firefighting operations. A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire to provide a safe space for firefighting aircraft.
Chena Hot Springs Road area fires
Fire crews were also working on a cluster of five small fires north of Mile 23 Chena Hot Springs Road. The Little Chena Fire, the largest of the five, was estimated at 2 acres on Sunday afternoon, and the fire had received light precipitation, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. A reconnaissance flight showed the fire had not grown in size overnight.
Eight smokejumpers, a three-person helitack crew from Tok, and two Division of Forestry firefighters from Fairbanks spent the night at the fire and were working to contain it Sunday morning.
The fire is located on a steep slope about 3.7 miles north of Chena Hot Springs Road at milepost 23. It is the most active of the cluster of fires, which are all located within a 5-mile radius. All of the fires were discovered by air attack aircraft shortly after a thunderstorm passed through the area at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Fire managers are now working to develop a plan of attack, which includes evaluating potential access routes to reach the fires by four-wheeler from forestry roads in the area.
The Yukon Type 2 Initial Attack Crew from the Kenai Peninsula traveled to Fairbanks Sunday to help work on the Little Chena fires. The crew was expected in Fairbanks in the late afternoon, at which point smokejumpers were due to be out so they can be available for initial attack on new fires.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for a large swath of the Interior from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday for a forecast of “abundant lightning" in dry areas. The Weather Service was anticipating that lightning from various storms would “likely result in multiple new fire starts given the dryness of fuels in the northern Interior."
The red flag warning was in effect for the Upper Koyukuk Valley, Yukon Flats and surrounding uplands, Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley, Upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country.
According to the Weather Service some of the storms were anticipated to produce lightning, small hail, strong and erratic winds, and heavy rainfall.
Isom Creek Fire
According to the Alaska Fire Service, this created favorable conditions for possible rapid growth of the Isom Creek Fire to the north in the vicinity of the Dalton Highway and the Yukon River. Aircraft and helicopters continued to assist firefighters on the ground on Sunday as they worked on the most active part of the fire on eastern perimeter.
The fire, which was caused by a lightning strike on June 5 some 17 miles southwest of Stevens Village, was stretching across 12,000 acres as of midday Sunday. That is almost 1,000 acres larger than it was on Friday. The fire is 26% contained and over 350 personnel are working to fight it.
Drivers are asked to use caution on the Dalton Highway between mileposts 34 and 62 by driving slowly with headlights on. Drivers should be prepared for low visibility, firefighting personnel and equipment along the roadway.
On Monday, storms are expected to be less widespread, but the potential for active lightning in regions of dry fuels will remain and higher temperatures are forecast.
