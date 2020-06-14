Fifteen wildfires ignited across the state Saturday, including at least seven in the Fairbanks area, according to the Alaska Fire Service, and more lightning activity is expected across the region today.
One of the fires that erupted Saturday includes the Any Creek Fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. Saturday north of the intersection of Old Murphy Dome Road and Resolution Road. That fire resulted in an evacuation warning.
As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the evacuation alert for Any Creek Fire was downgraded to a Level 1, meaning residents should remain ready to leave in case fire activity worsens. The fire is still uncontained.
The Any Creek Fire, which was caused by a lightning strike near Olnes Pond, prompted an aggressive response from crews, including water-scooping aircraft, bulldozers, and smoke jumpers. Alaska State Troopers closed Old Murphy Dome Road to all but firefighting personnel and asked the public to stay away from the area.
Fire crews were also working on a cluster of small fires north of 23 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of the Interior from noon to 10 p.m. today for a forecast of “abundant lightning" in dry areas. The service is anticipating that lightning from various storms “will likely result in multiple new fire starts given the dryness of fuels in the Northern Interior.”
The red flag warning will be in effect for the Upper Koyukuk Valley, Yukon Flats and surrounding uplands, Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley, Upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country.
“A very active day is expected today as the thermal trough moves north and an easterly disturbance passes over the Central and Northern Interior,” a Weather Service forecast states. “This will spark off clusters of strong thunderstorms which will feature frequent lightning... along with potentially heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. The bull’s-eye for activity today will be along the high terrain of the Fortymile Uplands north to the White Mountains, Ray Mountains, Upper Koyukuk Valley, and Yukon Flats.”
According to the Weather Service some of the storms are anticipated to produce lightning, small hail, strong and erratic winds, and heavy rainfall.
“Recreators in the outdoors should be on alert, cautious, and ready to take shelter,” reads a public notice from the service.
On Monday, storms are expected to be less widespread, but the potential for active lightning in regions of dry fuels will remain and higher temperatures are forecast.
For more information, you can view the Red Flag Warning online here: bit.ly/2XZew08
