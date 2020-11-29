Alaska recorded nearly 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the most recent two days of reporting as virus transmission continues to spread in the state.
The state Department of Health and Social Services on Friday reported COVID-19 transmission is estimated to have increased for the eighth consecutive week.
The increase in cases has, the according to a department announcement, “exceeded the ability of public health to immediately report individual cases” and has consequently caused the number of cases reported this week to be an underestimate of the actual case count.
Also Friday, the department reported that a commercial lab in Alaska failed to report test results to the state for the past four weeks, until Wednesday, “resulting in significant underestimates in case rates.”
“Test results were communicated to the person tested,” the state’s announcement reads. “Of 13,169 tests, 1,636 were positive, including 357 positives in Anchorage and 880 positives in Mat-Su.
“As these positive tests are checked for repeats and individually added to case counts, cases will rise particularly in those boroughs for the last four weeks,” it continues. “Many of these tests were performed in the last two weeks.”
Saturday’s case count report, which covers the 24 hours of Friday, showed 656 new cases, with 639 of those among Alaska residents.
Of those, 37 were reported of Fairbanks residents and seven were of North Pole residents.
The state has warned that the residency of a COVID-19 patient doesn’t necessarily mean that is where the person contracted the virus or tested positive for its presence.
Friday’s case count report, which is for the 24 hours of Thursday, showed 735 new cases. Of those, 724 were among Alaskans, with 36 reported in Fairbanks residents and six in North Pole residents.
Two additional COVID-related deaths were announced Saturday, both of Anchorage residents. One was a woman in her 70s and the other a woman in her 80s. The two deaths bring the total number of Alaska deaths from the disease or related to it to 120.
All regions of the state but one remain in the health department’s high-risk zone, which means a 14-day average case count that exceeds 10 cases per 100,000 population. Only a portion of Southeast Alaska designated as “Other Southeast Region” has dropped below that level.
Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, congratulated the region in a tweet Saturday:
“Nice Job ‘Other Southeast Region’ which include the Ketchikan Gateway Borough and the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area for being the first region in Alaska to get back out of the red to alert level today! Keep it going and hope to see you in yellow soon!
The statewide average is 79.87 cases per 100,000 population as of Saturday’s report.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s rate is 42.46 cases per 100,000.
