Updated 4:31 p.m.: The state of Alaska reported 933 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a big spike from the previous state high of 760.
The uptick extended to the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which logged 143 new cases after a week in which new case rates were trending down. On Monday, the borough logged 14 new cases.
Clint Brooks, co-commander of the Interior COVID-19 response team, attributed the spike to people gathering for Thanksgiving. Brooks is also an administrator at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“We haven’t seen a dramatic spike in in-patient positive patients, but it is impacting our staffing,” Brooks said. “We seem to be a little bit better off than some of the hospitals in Anchorage right now, but that can change fairly quickly.”
Five people, including two COVID-19 patients, were in the Intensive Care Unit at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Saturday, according to hospital spokeswoman Kelly Atlee. The ICU has 13 beds, she said.
One new virus death was reported, a woman in her 70s of Anchorage, in Alaska on Saturday, according to the COVID-19 case count summary by the Department of Health and Social Services.
“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones,” the state report reads.
That brings the number of virus fatalities in the state to 142 with 40% of them reported in the last four weeks, according to state data.
Alaska’s COVID-19 numbers are updated daily to reflect the previous 24-hour period through midnight.
The total number of resident and nonresident cases reported in Alaska is now 36,271, with 3,721 cases in the Fairbanks borough, since the start of the pandemic.
Saturday’s case count report reflected the highest number of new daily cases in the Interior and in the Fairbanks borough since Nov. 20 when 108 and 93 new cases were reported respectively.
New case numbers in the Fairbanks borough had tempered last week with the highest day showing 41 new cases.
Hospitalizations in Alaska have grown to 164 people diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19 as of Saturday with 24 of them on ventilators.
Atlee said Fairbanks Memorial Hospital had 10 virus patients and 54 non-virus patients on Saturday.
“We have 67 employees out today who are unable to work due to situations related to COVID,” Atlee added.
That includes employees who are sick, tested positive or were exposed to the virus.
Brooks said face masks are working to control the spread of COVID-19 at the hospital. Masks have been required there since March 29 and ever since there have been no reports of someone contracting COVID-19 from exposure at the hospital, he said.
“Even though we’ve had employees test positive, we have still been able to control that because they're wearing a mask,” Brooks said.
“It is kind of surprising the number of people who are asymptomatic but do test positive,” he said. “We know that from our own employees. They are actually shocked that they are positive because they have no symptoms whatsoever.”
Brooks said he is anticipating more spikes in numbers in the coming weeks until after the holidays.
“We knew this was going to be a dangerous time of year,” he said.
Last week, Jeff Cook, president of the foundation that owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, called for Gov. Mike Dunleavy to mandate face masks as a way to slow virus spread.
Cook is concerned the health care system is going to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks and months.
Over 1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, according to the latest case count report.
