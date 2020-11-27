Alaska recorded more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases among residents and nonresidents over Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a Thursday update from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Cases have been rising sharply in the state lately, as they have in many regions of the nation.
Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, on Thursday tweeted a video message with some holiday encouragement for Alaskans while also asking Alaskans to wear a mask, keep gatherings small and to persist with social distancing.
“Zoom with your family, deliver care packages for neighbors or friends, go for a hike on that new trail,” she says during the 34-second message. “This is our year of resilience. We may be physically apart, but we are together in our fight against COVID-29.”
The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s case count for the two-day period was lower than it has been, at 26 resident cases Tuesday and 21 resident cases Wednesday, but the general trend has been upward. The borough had one nonresident case Wednesday and none on Tuesday.
The borough has recorded 3,235 resident cases, 75 nonresident cases, 17 resident deaths and one nonresident death since the pandemic surfaced in early March.
The state’s data notes that the listing of residency does not necessarily mean that is the location at which the patient contracted the virus or tested positive for the virus.
The state’s total case count as of Thursday’s report stands at 28,892 resident cases, 1,210 nonresident cases, 118 resident deaths and one nonresident death.
The state also announced three more COVID-related deaths Thursday, all of residents in their 70s. One is from Anchorage, one is from the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, and one is from the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.
The Southeast Fairbanks Census Area is a large region that includes Delta Junction, Eagle, Tok and lands all the way to the Canada border.
Delta Junction recorded seven cases Tuesday and 11 Wednesday. The Richardson Highway community has had 191 cases to date among residents and nonresidents combined.
