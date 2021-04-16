Alaska reported 20 new Covid-19 related deaths, but none of them are recent. Three people among the deceased were from Fairbanks, while 11 were in Anchorage and its vicinity.
Fairbanks North Star Borough saw the highest Covid-19 case rate since January last week, going up to 17.0 up from 16.2. Statewide transmission increased for the third week in a row, according to the weekly report from the Department of Health and Social Services.
On Wednesday alone, 194 Alaskans contracted the virus, 12 of them in Fairbanks, four in North Pole and one in Delta Junction. Among places with a high number of cases, 54 were registered in Anchorage and Wasilla each and 20 were in Palmer. The Denali Borough reported five new cases during the past week.
Among fully vaccinated Alaskans, 60 more got Covid in the past week, adding to the total number of 237.
“The number is pretty small when you compare to the rest of the cases,” Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public, said during the Thursday news conference.
Almost 40% of all adult Alaskans are fully vaccinated by now, though the state is currently the 12th most vaccinated state per capita.
“Every single person counts in this journey,” state Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Anne ZInk said. “In the age groups that are most vaccinated we saw the biggest decrease in cases.”
Around a thousand vaccine appointments are open in Fairbanks. To schedule your appointment, visit covidvax.alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322. You can also walk in to the next appointment at the Carlson Center on April 20, from 2-7 p.m.
The center also invites Fairbanks residents to volunteer as greeters, vaccine handlers and parking lot volunteers. For more positions and information, go to www.fairbanksacc.org.
“As we look forward to our manic summer and the sun, we hope to see more people vaccinated,” Zink said.
