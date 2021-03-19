While more vaccine appointments open locally, a Fairbanks man reportedly died from the COVID-19 virus and the Interior region around Delta Junction saw its cases more than double last week.
The two-week daily case rate jumped from 13 to 30 in the Interior region except in Fairbanks, according to the weekly case update from the Department of Health and Social Services. This means that for 100,000 people, 30 are transmitting the virus.
Health officials say the increase is happening in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, home to more than 7,000 Alaskans.
“The larger jump up there is really with Delta Junction and some of the surrounding areas,” said Loisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public Health. “We are still working on cases that are being reported in that area. I think there is some school activity, I think there is some work-place activity, so still working on that. But it’s definitely been increasing over the last two weeks.”
On Wednesday alone, Delta Junction registered three new cases, Tok reported two, and four were registered elsewhere in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.
Meanwhile, Fairbanks reported 11 new cases and North Pole reported six. One more person contracted the virus in Fairbanks North Star Borough, where the average case rate dropped from 15.1 to 13.7 by last week.
In other places in the Interior, five new people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Denali Borough for the past week. This is a big jump from previous weeks.
Across the state, averages stayed similar to the week before.
“We’ve really kind of been flat, with maybe just a slight uptick,” state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during a Thursday news conference. “That’s made up from some areas declining and some increasing.”
The state announced three deaths identified through death certificate reviews, one of them in Fairbanks. All three deaths were of people in their 80s, bringing the death toll in Alaska to 306.
Zink said that more deaths are “a stark reminder that this is not over” and officials need “to continue to find ways to protect people.”
All Alaskans over 16 are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Fairbanks, and more than 800 new appointments opened Thursday at covidvax.alaska.gov. To get the vaccine through the Tanana Chiefs Conference, go to www.tananachiefs.org/vaccine-request. Other locations around Fairbanks that are administering the vaccine include Costco, Safeway at University Avenue, Fred Meyer West, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians, Chena Health and Walmart.
Across the state, more than a third of adult Alaskans and almost 70% of seniors received at least one shot, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.
To reach herd immunity — and a natural decrease in incidents of coronavirus — 70% to 80% of people need to be vaccinated or overcome the virus, said state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin.
“I’m very hopeful that we can achieve that level of herd immunity in Alaska,” he added.
