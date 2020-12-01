Alaska state, local and tribal officials are developing a plan to distribute a free COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, taking into consideration the geographical isolation and limited infrastructure of the state.
While no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved yet, a small amount could become available to limited populations in Alaska by mid-December, according to the DHSS website.
For now, two COVID-19 vaccines have been submitted for emergency use authorization approval to the Food and Drug Administration, with Pfizer submitting its vaccine on Nov. 20 and Moderna submitting theirs Monday. The FDA will review the applications on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, respectively.
Why is the COVID-19 vaccine development and approval so fast?
The process of developing, testing and approving the COVID-19 vaccine is faster than for other vaccines because some steps are being done at the same time instead of one after another, according to DHSS.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said during a news conference Monday that no steps are skipped during the clinical trial process for the COVID-19 vaccine. She added that having existing processes for developing vaccines helps officials be faster as well.
“We’re building on experience from previous vaccine work,” Zink explained. “Just how your phone gets faster as we have more technology to build on, the process of understanding and making vaccines becomes faster the more we understand the vaccine process.”
How will the vaccine reach Alaskans?
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention develops national guidelines for distributing the vaccine, but within the state, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services leads the process, working with local emergency management, community leaders, municipal leaders, tribal leaders and tribal health organizations to ensure efficient distribution of the vaccine.
DHSS officials are planning to distribute initial vaccine shipments of less than 5,000, 10,000 and 20,000 doses, preparing for different scenarios of limited shipment, Tessa Walker Linderman, the lead for the Alaska COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force, said during the conference.
To make that distribution happen, the state will rely on the system used for getting the influenza vaccine from the manufacturer to all parts of Alaska using a pass-through method, according to the Alaska Draft COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. That method includes stopping the shipment of the vaccine in Anchorage and transferring it to airlines that reach remote Alaska destinations with the “highest” priority level.
Next week, the Vaccination Task Force will receive a test shipment from the CDC to make sure the distribution system works smoothly, Zink said.
Who in Alaska will receive the vaccine first?
Alaska is preparing for a three-phased approach to vaccine distribution, giving it to critical populations such as essential workers in Phase 1, distributing a larger number of vaccine doses to the remaining critical populations and some general public in Phase 2, and having a sufficient supply to cover the entire population in Phase 3.
While who is considered a critical population is not set yet, health care workers will probably be prioritized, as well as other essential workers, people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness and people 65 years and older.
CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will make a decision today on whom they consider a critical population nationally, while the Alaska Allocation Committee will discuss its guidelines Thursday.
Where will Alaskans receive the vaccine?
During the first phase, the officials plan to have a few designated locations where the prioritized population can go, Linderman said.
“Then we will try to open as many sites as we can for general population to be able to access the vaccine,” she said,
A few potential places where people will be able to get vaccinated include hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, long-term care facilities serving seniors, Alaska Native Medical Centers and homeless shelters. While the officials strongly encourage people to get vaccinated when the option becomes available, there are no plans for a statewide Alaska COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to the Vaccination Plan.
The officials don’t expect the process to be perfect immediately. They want to be transparent as problems appear and be able to catch and fix them in time, Zink said.
“We expect hiccups, we expect problems as this goes forward, just like any large system would, and we expect these to be public,” she said.
When will the vaccine become available in Alaska?
While officials and experts don’t have concrete estimates on when the general population of Alaskans will be getting the vaccine, they do have an approximate time frame in mind.
“A general time frame is that it will be a lot like the sun,” Zink said. “Coming this winter, we will start getting little bits of vaccine like we get a little bit of sun, and by spring equinox, there will be a noticeable difference, and by summer solstice, it should hopefully be widespread that people are getting it.”
Linderman agreed with Zink, adding that Alaska medical officials expect to receive regular weekly shipments in winter and spring.
While the time frame stays uncertain, the officials seem optimistic and confident that the vaccines will be available soon.
“They are coming, it is coming very soon,” Zink said, “and while it won’t be for everyone, there is a ton of work happening, and it’s incredibly hopeful and incredibly exciting.”
