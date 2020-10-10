Alaska reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a one-day record for the state, according to data from the Department of Health and Social Services.
Of those cases, 230 were of Alaska residents, including 31 residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Saturday’s count easily surpassed the previous high, reported Monday, of 197 new cases among residents and nonresidents combined.
The new cases brought the state’s total resident case count to 9,431 and the nonresident case count to 997.
The latest report covers the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Alaska has been seeing a sharp increase in daily case counts.
The state has recorded 970 cases among residents in the past six days and 21 cases among nonresidents. The Fairbanks North Star Borough has recorded 201 cases among residents and at least three among nonresidents in that same period.
More than half of the new cases — 128 — were of Anchorage residents. The remainder were spread around the state.
The new cases were roughly evenly distributed among males and females. The age ranges of the new cases are as follows, according to the state’s Saturday report: 11 are under the age of 10; 20 are age 10 to 19; 42 are age 20 to 29; 51 are age 30 to 39; 38 are age 40 to 49; 32 are age 50 to 59; 28 are age 60 to 69; seven are age 70 to 79 and one is age 80 or older.
Forty-four people are hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and 22 others are hospitalized and awaiting COVID-19 test results.
No new deaths were reported Saturday. Sixty Alaskans have died of COVID-19 or of complications caused by the disease.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor