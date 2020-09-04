The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reminds hunters, anglers and trappers that all seasons remain open as scheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic unless changed by emergency order. All emergency orders and announcements can be found online at bit.ly/331VLuy.
The department also reminds the public that health mandates issued by the state are continually being updated to provide guidance for traveling both to and within Alaska. Guides are reminded that Health Mandate 10 regarding travel and testing must be adhered to for their clients. These plans are critical to ensure the health of participants and Alaska communities.