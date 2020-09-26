After weeks of very few positive COVID-19 cases, the Denali Borough’s risk level escalated to high on Friday, ending in-person classes at local schools and closing Healy’s daycare and preschool for at least a week. This shift for the borough comes as its neighboring Fairbanks North Star Borough to the north sees 23 more resident cases reported Saturday.
On Friday, the Alaska Department of Public Health reported three new positive COVID cases of residents in the Denali Borough, from multiple borough communities, and one new positive case of a non-resident, with connections to the Denali Borough. The latest testing shows four residents and one nonresident tested positive for COVID in the previous 36 hours, according to a press release from the Denali Borough.
“Based on the number of cases and known community contacts, the risk of community transmission is significant,” the borough said in a press release.
Public health officials are in the process of contacting anyone who may have been exposed.
The new numbers resulted in the Denali Borough School District moving to high risk, requiring all students to transition to distance learning until further notice and halting in-person schooling for the time being.
The change means that Monday becomes a non-instructional day — instead of the usual Friday — so teachers can arrange for delivery and pickup of materials and technology devices. Distance learning begins Tuesday and continues through Friday next week.
All in-person extracurricular activities, including sports, are suspended until the borough returns to medium or low risk.
“If we learn more accurate information about these cases that allows us to return to a medium or low risk, we will make that decision as soon as possible,” wrote Denali Borough School Superintendent Dan Polta in a letter to families. The Health Level Advisory Committee will review the risk level again on Friday, Oct. 2.
There is no indication that anyone who tested positive was a student or staff member or anyone who was in the school buildings, Polta said, reassuring families.
“I know that this news is likely to cause worry and concern on aspects of both health and education,” he added and reiterated the district’s commitment to face coverings, social distancing and regular hand sanitizing.
The Denali Preschool and Learning Center, or DPLC, also announced it will close its doors for the coming week, in response to the new cases and the risk of community spread. Although the Denali Borough School District does not have authority over the DPLC, it does have access to information the DPLC board does not have and the board chose to follow that lead for safety reasons.
The DPLC will be deep cleaned over the weekend and all staff will get a COVID test next week, and every week from now on, according to DPLC Director Hannah Filardi.
She also echoed this message relayed by Polta.
“I ask that we do not look to blame any individual who tested positive, as no one intentionally became infected, nor put their friends, families and community at risk,” Polta said. “The asymptomatic spread of this virus is one aspect that has made this pandemic so challenging.”
The Denali Borough has closed its office to public drop-in service until Oct. 1.
Currently about 2,000 people live in the borough in multiple small communities, according to the borough clerk.
To the north, the Fairbanks North Star Borough resident case total has risen to 1,065 as of Saturday, increasing by 23 cases among 20 Fairbanks residents, two North Pole residents and one individual who lives elsewhere in the borough.
These new numbers were part of a statewide spike of 116 new resident cases reported by health officials, which included the new Denali Borough cases.
Anchorage residents made up 62 of the new cases.
The rest of the new resident cases were spread among Utqiagvik, Eagle River, Juneau, Bethel, Nome Census Area, North Pole, Palmer, Seward, Chugiak, Girdwood, Kenai, Kodiak, Northwest Arctic Borough, Soldotna, Wasilla and the combined Yakutat Borough and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area.
Saturday’s report brought the statewide resident case total to 7,367.
Fourteen of the new resident cases reported Saturday involved individuals under the age of 19. Another 33 of the cases were found to be Alaskans between the ages of 20-29. Data collected over time shows a significant portion of the state’s resident cases reported in recent months have been among individuals within that age range. Five of Saturday’s resident cases involved Alaskans aged 80 or older.
A total of 442,869 tests have been conducted statewide, according to state health officials.
No new deaths were reported Saturday.
