The Fairbanks North Star Borough Central Recycling Facility closed Friday until further notice due to a rise in cases in the community and reported exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual, according to borough spokesperson Lanien Livingston.
The facility, located on Marika Street, contracts with the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, which reported a positive case among its residents last week.
"The facility will be closed until further notice in order to provide time for a full cleaning according to CDC guidelines," a post on the borough government's Facebook page Friday reads. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update on a reopening date next week."
This is the second time the recycling facility has had to temporarily close due to exposure to the virus; the first closure was announced in July.
Also Friday, state health officials reported that 37 more borough residents –– 27 Fairbanks residents, eight residents of North Pole and two residents from elsewhere in the borough –– have tested positive for the disease. These new numbers bring the borough total to 1,458.
These new cases were among the 174 total new cases reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The department also announced Friday that two new residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the Denali Borough.
Contact tracing is under way. According to public health officials, contact tracing may take longer than usual because of the increase in positive cases statewide.
Meanwhile, the risk of community transmission remains high in the Denali Borough.
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker put the numbers in context, noting that the uptick in local cases reflects a statewide trend.
“Our testing positivity rate, another key metric used to determine risk level, currently stands at 3.1%, which is below the CDC threshold of heightened concern of 5%,” he wrote in a report to the Denali Borough Assembly this month. “Both of these metrics are currently trending downward.”
In comparison, he said, Fairbanks has a case rate near 40 and a positivity rate of more than 11%.
When he wrote that report earlier this week, Denali Borough’s 14-day case rate count per 100,000 people was at 25.
Anchorage residents accounted for 78 of the new cases reported Friday. The rest were confirmed in residents of Bethel, Eagle River, Wasilla, Bethel Census Area, Kenai, Northwest Arctic Borough, Ketchikan, Kotzebue, Palmer, Chugiak, Juneau, Kodiak, Soldotna, Utqiagvik, Kusilvak Census Area, Nome, Nome Census Area, Valdez and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
A total of 9,182 Alaskans have tested positive for the virus since it first hit the state in mid-March. According to data collected by the state, about 55% of these cases have recovered.
Three more Alaskans have become sick enough with the virus to require hospital care, bringing the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state to 317.
There are currently 35 confirmed COVID-19 in hospitals around the state along with another 16 patients who are under investigation and awaiting rest results. Six of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 493,070 tests have been conducted statewide to date –– 7,709 of which have been performed in the previous seven days. The state's average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days passed 5% Friday to hover around 5.28%. That means more than 1 of every 20 tests performed statewide is coming back positive.
No new deaths were reported Friday. The most recent COVID-19 fatality, that of an Anchorage woman in her 70s, was reported by the state Thursday.
Alaska continues to have the fewest COVID-19 related deaths per capita of any U.S. state, but this week passed Wyoming in total number of deaths.
