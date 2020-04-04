Updated 4:32 p.m.: Interior Alaska has had its first COVID-19 death, a 73-year-old woman who died Friday at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, according to an announcement Saturday afternoon by Foundation Health Partners.
The woman was admitted to the hospital March 25 and had underlying health conditions, according to the foundation, which operates the hospital. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Her death is one of two new fatalities listed Saturday by the state. The second reported death was of a middle-aged Anchor Point man who developed symptoms and later died of the virus Outside.
Five people have now died of COVID-19 disease in Alaska.
The department also Saturday reported an increase of 14 cases statewide since Friday, for a total of 171 cases. That total includes those who have recovered.
Of the 14 new cases, three are from Fairbanks and one is from North Pole. Seven of the new cases were in Anchorage, one in Chugiak/Eagle River, one in Juneau and one, the fatality, was in Anchor Point.
The new cases and deaths were reported from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. April 3. The state updates its COVID-19 public data website at noon each day with the previous day’s activity.
“We are saddened by the news of these deaths, which brings the total number of Alaskans who have died to five,” Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum said in a news release Saturday. “Two of these five acquired their infections and passed away outside of the state, but these are all Alaskans. Our thoughts are with these communities where these individuals lived and with all those affected by these losses.”
The Fairbanks North Star Borough now accounts for 46 of the state’s 171 cases. State health officials have been investigating two clusters of cases in the area, which they have described as a hotspot of virus activity.
There are 16 current hospitalizations, the state reported Saturday, including one added in the most recent daily reporting period. A Fairbanks Memorial Hospital spokeswoman said the hospital has one COVID-19 patient.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor.