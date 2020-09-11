This week’s report of two positive coronavirus cases in the Denali Borough has raised the risk level from low to medium for local schools and changed how schools will operate next week.
It was the unanimous recommendation of the Denali Borough School District Health Level Advisory Committee that the risk level be raised.
Superintendent Dan Polta said he decided to follow that recommendation.
The Denali Borough reported Thursday that two non-residents tested positive for COVID-19. They were part of a visiting group that was in the area from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.
“Even though the two reported cases are in non-residents, these individuals spent several days in our community and interacted with members of our community in Healy, at Clear, and in Denali National Park,” Polta wrote in a letter to community families.
“Additional information indicates that these individuals received negative test results immediately prior to beginning their visit and then tested positive immediately after their visit,” he wrote. “Based on general data regarding the transmission of the coronavirus, this indicates that the individuals were likely in an infectious period during their visit to the Denali Borough.“
“We all know this is very disappointing news and the changes are going to be disruptive to the patterns of school and home that developed these past three weeks,” he added.
Students have been attending in-person classes at schools in the Denali Borough, with protective measures in place, and social distancing, keeping groups of students separated from each other.
Under the new medium-risk scenario, students at Tri-Valley School will be split into two groups, except for students in kindergarten and grades one through five. Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays. This group will stay home and work on schoolwork provided by the teacher on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Group B will do the reverse.
The youngest students, in kindergarten through grade five, will continue to attend school in person due to small class sizes.
“This is done for our younger students in order to develop foundational academic skills such as reaching and to prevent a learning gap that would otherwise take many years of focused support to remediate,” according to the school’s medium-risk plan.
Fridays become in-service days for teacher planning, professional development and for additional student support.
At the smaller schools in both Anderson and Cantwell, students will attend school in person three days a week and work at home one day a week.
The risk level will be reassessed at the end of next week if no additional cases are reported.
“It is our fervent hope that there was no further spread of the virus into our community and that our schools can return to low risk soon,” Polta said. “We need to make sure our expectations for our students and their learning remains strong and that we are still engaging them with high quality work.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.