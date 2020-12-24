Three more Alaskans died from the COVID-19 virus recently, all of them in Anchorage, according to a Wednesday report. The state also saw 359 new cases, with 33 in Fairbanks, nine in North Pole and two in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.
The Fairbanks Big Dipper Ice Arena Facility closed Wednesday because someone tested positive for coronavirus. No one from the public was exposed, and the facility will open on Saturday, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Facebook post.
Cases are declining statewide
Daily new COVID-19 cases are declining across the state, according to the Wednesday news release from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
While the new cases keep appearing every day adding up to 43,361 cases total, the growth has reversed over the past two weeks, state officials said.
Daily test positivity has also nearly halved since its peak in mid-November, from 9.2% to 4.7%. This number means the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed which are actually positive, helping health officials see the current level of virus transmission and whether they are performing enough tests for the number of infected people.
Looking at the slowdown of the case growth and the lower positivity rate, officials conclude the data likely reflects a true decline in daily new cases in Alaska.
The causes for decline are most likely the safety precautions Alaskans take, Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said.
According to a statewide survey conducted in November, 82% Alaskans report wearing a face mask, 82% believe it’s necessary to change their daily habits to prevent COVID-19 and 65% report limiting their social interactions.
“These survey results show Alaskans are listening and following the guidance, which is helping to slow the spread of the virus and get Alaskans’ lives back to normal faster,” Commissioner Adam Crum wrote in a prepared statement.
The state of vaccinations
In other good news, 8,866 Alaskans received the COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday. Among those people, 52 received the Moderna vaccine, according to the COVID-19 vaccine status update at the department’s website.
Who is getting the vaccine next?
Front-line health care workers, emergency responders, as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities are getting vaccinated now.
Next in line are essential health care workers who have contact with patients or infectious materials and provide services that cannot be postponed or provided remotely. The shipment of vaccine doses for this group is expected next week and distribution will start Jan. 4. The vaccinations will be made by appointment only, and the department will have a map with the places administering the vaccines.
If members of one family are not included in the same phase, they will most likely get vaccinated separately, Zink said.
State officials are still deciding who is receiving the vaccine next.
National guidelines released Sunday suggest prioritizing people age 75 years and older. After that, they recommend vaccinating people from 65 to 74 years old, people with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers in industries such as transportation, engineering, food service, construction, finance and energy. The full list can be found on the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s website, www.cdc.gov.
Alaska health officials will hold a public meeting Monday to decide who will be included in the next vaccination phases. People can provide written comments or sign up to voice their thoughts during the meeting at bit.ly/DHSS_public.
Since the national guidelines prioritize a lot of people for vaccinations in the first phase, the time of completion of this phase depends largely on the availability of the vaccine doses. National officials are meeting at the end of February to discuss the next steps to get more people vaccinated.
Zink said the priority of health officials lies with vaccinating people who are affected by the virus the most, but they want to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it.
“Phases of vaccine distribution don’t have any correspondence with the importance of the Alaskans,” Zink said. “You are all critical. We hope to get the vaccines to everyone as fast as we can.”
