A resident of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the facility to stop accepting more people and to close to the public.
The Rescue Mission’s announcement comes as case counts in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and around the state continue to rise and the state on Sunday urged residents “to exercise caution.”
Rescue Mission managers learned of the positive test Friday evening, according to a Sunday news release from the facility, which is located on 27th Avenue in South Fairbanks.
“We have taken immediate precautions to make sure the virus does not spread to other residents and staff at the mission,” said Pete Kelly, CEO of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission. “At this time, the virus seems to be contained to the women’s side of the facility and we are requiring residents to shelter in place.”
Rescue Mission staff immediately contacted state health officials upon learning of the positive test, according to the news release, which adds that the facility is “implementing measures similar to those implemented in response to an earlier positive test that prevented a widespread outbreak to Mission guests and the larger Fairbanks population.”
No more residents will be accepted while the Rescue Mission “assesses the situation and the Mission’s ability to respond.”
Kelly said, however, that the policies may have to change as winter nears.
“God has blessed us with good weather right now, but that could change in an instant. A cold snap could put many of our fellow Fairbanksans in a life or death situation,” he said. “Believe me, my biggest concern is the woman with an infant and two toddlers living in her car at 20 or 30 below. What happens when the car runs out of gas? That’s what keeps me up at night.”
The Rescue Mission’s announcement Sunday comes as the Fairbanks area experiences a rise in cases. The Fairbanks North Star Borough recorded 61 resident cases for the two-day period of Friday and Saturday, according to state data released Saturday and Sunday. Saturday accounted for 43 of the 61 cases.
Sunday’s report also included three cases among Delta Junction residents.
Statewide, 142 new cases were reported among residents and one new case was reported among a nonresident, according to Sunday’s report, which covers the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
The daily report noted that cases are rising around the state.
“COVID-19 case rates are continuing to rise in many Alaska communities,” the report reads. “Statewide numbers are at all-time highs for 14-day average case rate (14.93 cases per 100,000 population) and percent positivity (3.84% for a 7-day rolling average). Alaska’s overall alert level continues to be high and trending up.”
The state’s case count now stands at 8,405 resident cases and 971 nonresident cases. Fifty-eight Alaskans have died from the disease or of complications from it.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor.