Editor's note: The Daily News-Miner is compiling a list of postponements, cancellations and closures in and around Interior Alaska due to COVID-19 concerns. You can reach the News-Miner at fairbanks@newsminer.com or calendar@newsminer.com if your event is effected.
Last updated 1 p.m. March 15, 2020
Fairbanks North Star Borough
• No official cancellations or postponements.
City of Fairbanks
• No official cancellations or postponements.
Schools
• All K-12 public schools are closed until March 30 under order of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
• The Monroe Foundation supporting Monroe Catholic Schools has canceled its St. Patrick's Day Raffle Dinner. The drawing will still take place at 5:30 p.m. on March 17 but will not be open to the public. The drawing will be livestreamed. If you purchased a dinner ticket in advance, the foundation says it will refund your payment if requested by calling 907-313-3291.
• Fairbanks Native Association's Head Start program for ages birth to 5 will remain closed through March 20.
Sporting Events/Outdoor Events
• ArcticMan snowmachine event scheduled for April 8-12 has been canceled.
• The Aurora Conference and Mid Alaska Conference postseason basketball tournaments were postponed Wednesday, March 11, by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
• Ice Dogs have canceled their weekend games and put their season on hold. The announcement was made Thursday, March 12.
• The Limited North American Championship, scheduled at the Jeff Studdert Race Grounds March 13-15, will still be held, but will be closed to the public. Only drivers, handlers, and a limited number of specific volunteers will be allowed on the property at Mushers Hall.
• This year’s 2020 Native Youth Olympics Games and all related activities are canceled.
Public Events/Conferences
• Tanana Chiefs Conference convention was postponed as of Thursday, March 12.
• Fairbanks Native Association's annual membership meeting that was scheduled for Friday, March 13, is postponed until further notice.
• Fairbanks Native Association's annual potlatch scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
• Alaska Miners Association has canceled its upcoming conference that was set to take place March 30-April 4.
• Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow is cancelling their annual winter powwow that was set to take place March 21.
• All classes, meetings, and groups currently using the Fairbanks Senior Center will be cancelled or relocated, starting March 16.
• Sit down lunches at the Fairbanks Senior Center will be replaced with box lunches served on a drive-up basis, starting March 16.
• The Interior Region Emergency Medical Services Council Inc. has canceled its upcoming symposium set for March 25-28 in Fairbanks
• The Denakkanaaga Annual Fundraiser, scheduled for March 18, has been cancelled
• Fairbanks Senior Center will be closed to all foot traffic starting Monday, March 16. The center will continue to provide lunches from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, using a drive-through method.
• Retired Public Employees of Alaska Northern Region Chapter canceled the meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at Raven Landing.
• The IABA Board of Directors has voted to postpone the the IABA Home Show 2020 to June 12-14.
• The Nenana Health Fair scheduled for Saturday, March 21 is cancelled.
• Raven Landing has cancelled all events that bring in outside visitors until May 1.
• The Fairbanks Garden Club's March meeting is cancelled.
• The Tanana Yukon Historical Society Lecture scheduled for March 18 has been cancelled and will be presented at a later date.
• The Green Star Garage Sale scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.
• The Green Star/Folk School Electronics Repair Cafe scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.
• Alaska Press Club is postponed, with award winners set to be announced April 18.
University of Alaska
• Spring break has been extended one week to give faculty time to make the transition from face-to-face classes to alternative delivery methods for most courses beginning Monday, March 23.
• Festival of Native Arts at University of Alaska Fairbanks has been canceled. The announcement was made Wednesday, March 11.
• All events and gatherings larger than 25 people are canceled through March 31.
Arts/Entertainment Events
• KUAC FM 89.9 and TV 9 has canceled an appearance from Martha Barnette, of the program "A Way With Words."
• KUAC FM 89.9 and TV 9 has canceled its spring fundraiser.
• KUAC FM 89.9 and TV 9 has canceled its 2020 poster signing event.
• A Women of Comedy Weekend, featuring Fairbanks female comedians and starring Kate Quigley, is canceled as of Thursday, March 12. Performances were slated for March 18-21.
• The Carlson Center has postponed stand-up comedian Jo Koy's performance as part of his "Just Kidding World Tour" that was scheduled for Sunday, March. 15. It is rescheduled for Aug. 13, 2020, per a Carlson Center email released on Friday, March 13. Tickets for the March 15 performance will be valid for the rescheduled date.
• Fairbanks Academy of Children's Theatre is postponing its production of "Aladdin, Jr." as of March 13. "As soon as we can, we will find dates to accommodate our show," an email from the organization states.
• North Star Strings has canceled its rehearsals until further notice as of March 13, 2020.
• The Grange Gallery will not have a show in March. The planned show will be postponed until May 15.
• Theatre UAF's upcoming production of "Pride and Prejudice" is postponed to a date TBD.
• The Tanana Yukon Historical Society Lecture scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, is canceled and will be presented at a later day per an email released on Saturday, March 14.
• Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre's 50th Anniversary Golden Heart Gala, scheduled for March 28, is postponed until further notice.
• Tanana Chef's Conference is closing Chena Bingo for 30 days as of Saturday, March 14.