Editor's note: The Daily News-Miner is compiling a list of postponements, cancellations and closures in and around Interior Alaska due to COVID-19 concerns. You can reach the News-Miner at fairbanks@newsminer.com or calendar@newsminer.com if your event is impacted.
Last updated 3 p.m. March 12, 2020
Fairbanks North Star Borough
• No official cancellations or postponements.
City of Fairbanks
• No official cancellations or postponements.
Sporting Events/Outdoor Events
• The Aurora Conference and Mid Alaska Conference postseason basketball tournaments were postponed Wednesday, March 11, by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
• Ice Dogs have canceled their weekend games and put their season on hold. The announcement was made Thursday, March 12.
Public Events/Conferences
• Tanana Chiefs Conference convention was postponed as of Thursday, March 12.
• Fairbanks Native Association's annual membership meeting that was scheduled for Friday, March 13, is postponed until further notice.
• Fairbanks Native Association's annual potlatch scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
• Alaska Miners Association has canceled its upcoming conference that was set to take place March 30-April 4.
• Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow is cancelling their annual winter powwow that was set to take place March 21.
University of Alaska
• Festival of Native Arts at University of Alaska Fairbanks has been canceled. The announcement was made Wednesday, March 11.
• All events and gatherings larger than 25 people are canceled through March 31.
Arts/Entertainment Events
• KUAC FM 89.9 and TV 9 has canceled an appearance from Martha Barnette of the program "A Way With Words."