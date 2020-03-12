Novel coronavirus

Editor's note: The Daily News-Miner is compiling a list of postponements, cancellations and closures in and around Interior Alaska due to COVID-19 concerns. You can reach the News-Miner at fairbanks@newsminer.com or calendar@newsminer.com if your event is impacted. 

Last updated 3 p.m. March 12, 2020

Fairbanks North Star Borough

• No official cancellations or postponements.

City of Fairbanks

• No official cancellations or postponements.

Sporting Events/Outdoor Events

• The Aurora Conference and Mid Alaska Conference postseason basketball tournaments were postponed Wednesday, March 11, by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

• Ice Dogs have canceled their weekend games and put their season on hold. The announcement was made Thursday, March 12.

Public Events/Conferences

• Tanana Chiefs Conference convention was postponed as of Thursday, March 12.

• Fairbanks Native Association's annual membership meeting that was scheduled for Friday, March 13, is postponed until further notice.

• Fairbanks Native Association's annual potlatch scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.

• Alaska Miners Association has canceled its upcoming conference that was set to take place March 30-April 4.  

• Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow is cancelling their annual winter powwow that was set to take place March 21. 

University of Alaska

• Festival of Native Arts at University of Alaska Fairbanks has been canceled. The announcement was made Wednesday, March 11.

• All events and gatherings larger than 25 people are canceled through March 31.

Arts/Entertainment Events

• KUAC FM 89.9 and TV 9 has canceled an appearance from Martha Barnette of the program "A Way With Words."