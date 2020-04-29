Starting Monday, Costco will require all shoppers to wear a face mask or other face covering "at all times" in the store.
It is the latest in a series of moves the retailer has implemented aimed at helping prevent the spread of Covid-19. Earlier this month, Costco limited the number of people entering the store per membership to 2; enacted social distancing measures; set up special store hours to accommodate seniors; and allowed priority access for first responders.
Masks or facial coverings must cover the mouth and nose. Costco is allowing some exemptions, such as for children under 2 or people who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition. Also, the retailer notes, customers must still observe social distancing while in the store. Costco announced the changes Wednesday on its website.