Precautions are being taken to protect Alaska seniors from contracting the novel coronavirus, which can cause the COVID-19 disease.
The Alaska Department of Social Services on Friday issued a list of policies to limit exposure to the new coronavirus at long-term care facilities and Pioneers' Homes. All visitors to Pioneers' Homes will be given health screens, asked to sign in and to wash their hands with soap and water or to use a hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol. Only one visitor per resident, per day will be allowed. Visitation hours will be limited and large gatherings will be restricted.
Locally, the Fairbanks Senior Center will be closed to all foot traffic from visitors, guests and members of the center starting Monday. Only staff and certain volunteers will be allowed access to the building. The center is taking several precautions, including limiting access to a single entry point, increased cleaning, and gathering additional supplies. Center officials are encouraging seniors to stay home.
According to a news release from the Fairbanks Senior Center, crucial services will still be provided, though the way they are conducted will change. For example, the Meals on Wheels delivery service will continue, but meals will be hung on doors, and wellness checks will happen by phone. The Aging at Home, Senior Companion and Helping Hands Home Modifications programs will operate as normal.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center at the Senior Center is still available by phone at 452-1735. Phones will remain active Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 452-2551.
The center will still provide daily lunches, but they will be served as box lunches, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., using a drive-through method. Seniors will not be able to eat in the dining room.
All classes, meetings and groups hosted at the center will be canceled or relocated. The center's board of directors will evaluate whether to reopen the center to foot traffic on May 1.
The programs provided by the center serve over 1,000 Interior seniors, according to Darlene Supplee, the center's executive director. Some clients cried on hearing the news, she said.
If the virus reaches the center, according to a news release, the center will be closed completely to allow staff and volunteers to quarantine. Meals on Wheels would then be delivered from the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Boxes containing 14 days of food are being assembled for distribution to Meals on Wheels clients.
Raven Landing also announced that the facility would cancel all events that bring in outside visitors until May 1, according to Rebecca Dawson, general manager of the residential housing community. The decision will be reevaluated in mid-April.
The public is asked to “limit entrance to the property” and not enter at all if showing any signs of illness.
“We are grateful to the community with respecting that Raven Landing is home to the most vulnerable group in the current situation,” Dawson wrote.
Funds and volunteers
The Senior Center is requesting both money and volunteers to help address the needs of area seniors who may be unable to procure the items they need to stay home. Support has already come through in the form of a $21,000 donation from Kinross Fort Knox Mine, Usibelli Coal Mine and Northern Star Resources. An additional $2,000 donation was also received from an anonymous donor.
The donations allowed the center to order additional food to bolster the Meals on Wheels program and create shelf-stable boxes containing 14 days of easy-to-open food for homebound seniors. An average of 150 to 160 homebound seniors are served by the center's Meals on Wheels program each day.
Supplee anticipates a need for an additional $10,000 to $15,000 for additional food and the cost of background checks for volunteers.
Supplee hopes for more volunteers between the ages of 18 and 50 to come forward and begin the training process and a background check, which can take 30 days.
The Fairbanks Community Food Bank also needs additional volunteers and funds.
“I’ll tell you one thing for sure: We have been open 38 years. There have been other instances in the city, in the borough, in the Tanana Valley that have been difficult, and we all pulled together. It always works out at the end,” said Samantha Kirstein, the food bank's community development director.
Volunteers for the food bank do not need to submit to a background check.
Supplee encouraged those who don’t wish to volunteer with local organizations to “adopt a senior” in their neighborhood. She encouraged the public to help seniors out by, for example, doing their shopping, walking their dogs, or shoveling their sidewalks.
