The Coalition Health Center in West Fairbanks will be altering its working schedule to better accommodate health care needs due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an email sent to state workers from the Alaska State Employees Association on Tuesday.
The centers in Fairbanks and Anchorage will no longer accept walk-in visits for the foreseeable future. Additionally, beginning March 21, all Saturday visits will be suspended until further notice. All Saturday appointments currently on the books will be rescheduled to an available weekday.