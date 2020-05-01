Clean-Up Day has become Clean-Up Week, and it starts Saturday.
Bags are available for pick up at area fire departments, the Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America and Green Star of Interior Alaska, according to Marisa Sharrah, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
Clean-Up Day was originally scheduled for May 9. Sharrah said it’s being spread out to involve the week leading to May 9 to encourage social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Clean-Up Day planners decided to go forward with the annual volunteer-driven event despite the global pandemic after consulting with Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“They thought this kind of activity was still conducive to something that we could encourage our community to do at this time,” Sharrah said.
Volunteers are asked to spread out and wear a mask if they are unable to be 6 feet away from others.
“Masks are a good idea for pairs working together,” Sharrah said. “The need for a mask is probably less prevalent if you are not physically around another person.”
Clean-Up Day is aimed at clearing trash from roadsides after the mess is uncovered by melted snow.
A sign-up form is available on the chamber website. Signing up is preferred, to reduce duplication of efforts, but is not required.
Sharrah said trash bags can be left on the roadside — not too close to the road — or brought to the landfill for free.
The bags must be fastened tightly for the volunteers who pick them up.
Sharrah added that volunteers should wear gloves and said those with children should avoid busy road ways.
The Clean-Up Day Committee also involves the United Way of the Tanana Valley, Green Star of Interior Alaska, Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Explore Fairbanks, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Cowles Heating Service, and The Radio Station.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.