The city of North Pole has closed public facilities effective today, March 17.
City Hall, the North Pole Police Department and North Pole Fire Department will be closed to the public until May 4, according to a public notice from City Clerk Kim Kiehl.
“All council meetings for the month of April have been suspended. The term of closure is subject to change based on the health concerns for our citizens, employees, and council members. Notice will be posted on the city’s website, www.northpolealaska.com, and will be updated as changes become necessary,” Kiehl wrote.
For those who need further assistance, City Hall can be contacted at 488-2281 and the Office of the Mayor can be reached at 488-8584.