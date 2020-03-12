As Alaska officials declare a state of emergency over the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the city of Fairbanks is taking several common-sense precautions to keep both residents and employees safe from contracting the disease.
City Communications Director Teal Soden said the city was monitoring the situation and was in communication with other local, state and federal agencies to “stay on the same page with them.”
“We have a big focus on our employees to try to make sure that they stay as prepared and safe as possible and that includes developing plans for working from home, in the event that that is necessary,” Soden said.
Soden said employees were given disinfectant wipes and encouraged to use them to disinfect work areas, especially those frequented by the public, several times each day. City staff are also regularly disinfecting door handles and phones at City Hall.
“The hand sanitizer has been a tricky situation. Luckily, we had some on hand. I did go on Amazon about a week and a half ago and saw that they in very, very short supply and what they had was very, very expensive. We’re kind of dealing with the same thing as everybody else,” she said.
Instead, city employees are encouraged to regularly wash their hands, and the city has put up signs around City Hall to encourage the practice.
The city’s fire and police departments are in the process of developing plans and precautions for keeping first responders safe from the virus. According to Soden, the departments are already implementing the cleaning guidelines for first responders which were recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Further, the city is looking into options for the administrative staff for the police and fire departments to work from home, as well.
“It’s all precautionary and being well-prepared,” Soden said.
There were no plans to close any city facilities as of Wednesday afternoon.
“While it’s important to remain calm about the COVID-19 concerns, I feel that it is very important to be as prepared as possible when strong warnings are issued regarding threats to public health. Our focus as a community should be on reducing risk as much as possible, especially to vulnerable populations. I would ask that Fairbanks residents remain respectful to one another and remember to consider the needs of others when making decisions related to this concern,” Mayor Jim Matherly said in a statement released from the city.
While symptoms of COVID-19 are relatively mild for those who are healthy, those in vulnerable populations, like the elderly and those with severe chronic and respiratory ailments, are more susceptible to developing serious or fatal symptoms.Contact staff writer Cheryl Upshaw at 459-7572 or find her on Twitter @FDNMcity.