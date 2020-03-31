Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said Monday that the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak in Fairbanks is to come. He asked the City Council for authority to use city resources outside of city limits “to help ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community during the current public health emergency.”
The mayor also paid honor to health care workers and said “it is just an amazing amount of work that I have seen” at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance granting the mayor more authority to cooperate with other jurisdictions. The council also extended an emergency declaration by the mayor through April 30.
No particular request for resources has been made to the city, according to Chief of Staff Mike Meeks, but officials said they want to be prepared to help.
Under what circumstances? The chief of staff could be called to serve on a regional task force, the city attorney said. The city may want to share engineering expertise or heavy equipment with another jurisdiction.
Matherly evoked the coronavirus pandemic multiple times as he presided over the hour-long council meeting in which leaders participated by telephone due to social distancing.
The mayor told the City Council that medical providers are looking at securing the use of the Carlson Center. More information on that will come out later in the week, he said.
Hospital employees are wearing masks “to be safe,” he said.
His authorization to use city resources outside of the city expires on May 31, 2020. The temporary authority waives a provision in city code under which the mayor must obtain council approval before sharing city resources. Few council members questioned the ordinance. No one from the public provided testimony.
Councilwoman Valerie Therrien asked if the Fairbanks North Star Borough requested assistance. The answer was “no.” Councilman Jerry Cleworth asked why the emergency ordinance was necessary. The city already cooperates with other jurisdictions, such as public safety agencies, he said.
“All this is, is being prepared to be able to respond quickly if the need arises,” said Meeks, the chief of staff.
The council also received a report on city operations under the emergency pandemic.
City hall was fogged with a disinfectant spray on Monday along with the city fire training center, according to officials.
Much of the mayor’s time these days is spent on activities related to the coronavirus, he said, including emailing and talking with people and participating in daily news conferences at the hospital.
“My mind has been wrapped around the daily emotion,” he told the City Council.
The coronavirus will “leave an indelible mark on our city for a very long time,” the mayor said.
“This kind of event really puts a reset in life, in my opinion,” he said.
Fifty-seven city employees are working from home by choice or by state mandate. A courier delivers items from city hall.
An isolation facility has been identified for first responders exposed to COVID-19 who don’t want to expose their families, according to city officials.
Matherly told the council that he has instructed the chief financial officer to generate a report on the city’s financial outlook in the aftermath of COVID-19.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.