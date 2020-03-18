Chena Hot Springs Resort is shutting its doors Thursday and won’t be open again until April 15 at the earliest due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The decision resulted in the laying off of about 100 employees, said Javier Villasenor-Gaona, who serves as the company’s director of advertising, marketing and sales. Those staff members are being offered room and board but are no longer on the payroll.
March is the resort’s most profitable month of the year, according to Villasenor-Gaona.
“This is impacting us a lot. This is not something that we wanted to do,” he said. “But, because of the circumstances, we were pushed to make this decision.”
Villasenor-Gaona, in an interview last week with the Daily News-Miner, said the resort had experienced a “few cancellations but not too many.” He noted that, while the traffic of visitors from outside Alaska had slowed a little, numbers of Alaska clientele were still strong.
“We are still open as of today,” he said on Friday. “We don’t know what will happen tomorrow.”
With the rapid spread of COVID-19 along with the various travel and social restrictions being mandated at a state and federal level, however, Chena Hot Springs Resort leadership decided to err on the side of caution.
“No more people are going to be allowed into the resort as of tomorrow,” Villasenor-Gaona said Wednesday. “We just don’t want to risk anyone’s health. We haven’t had any cases, but we don’t want to be the cause for anyone to get sick.”
Villasenor-Gaona said laid-off employees may be rehired once the resort reopens again but that this remains uncertain.
“It all depends. Mid-April is our slowest time of the year. At that time, we’ll have to slowly open up again. We can’t just take on 100 employees again,” he said.
The resort just had “the busiest winter we’ve ever had,” according to Villasenor-Gaona.
Now the resort is facing weeks that may turn into months of no business, during what should be its most profitable period.
“It’s not like the rest of the hotels that depend on summer tourism; we depend on winter tourism,” Villasenor-Gaona said, adding. “We haven’t closed down in 115 years. This place has been open since 1905.”
The resort is offering refunds to customers.
