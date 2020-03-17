The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Tuesday announced the temporary suspension of all state-run daytime care facilities and activities for seniors.
This includes "all long-term services and supports that occur in congregate settings, including senior centers, adult day services, and any site-based day habilitation or supported employment activities where individuals gather together," according to the department's notice.
The department said it is working with federal partners to determine if services may be offered in a more flexible manner within home settings.
"The state recognizes the importance of these settings and the services they provide but is seeking to prevent harm to those we serve through the promotion of social distancing," the notice reads.