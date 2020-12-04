WASHINGTON — Americans should be wearing a mask indoors whenever they're outside their own home, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending for the first time as COVID-19 surges across the country.
The recommendation on mask-wearing in all indoor sites came in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report, which cited a high level transmission of the virus as the ongoing holiday season and colder weather have driven more people indoors.
"Consistent and correct use of face masks is a public health strategy critical to reducing respiratory transmission" of COVID-19, the report stated, adding that this was particularly important "in light of estimates that approximately one-half of new infections are transmitted by persons who have no symptoms."
Face masks are most important in indoor spaces, the advisory said, and outdoors when 6 feet of separation can't be maintained. Within households, face masks should also be used when a member is infected or has had recent potential COVID-19 exposure, according to the CDC guidance.
The advice comes after a period when President Donald Trump has played down the use of face masks, even making fun of President-elect Joe Biden's use of them.
The guidance outlined several steps to fight the virus.
Along with masks and social distancing, the list includes: Avoiding nonessential indoor spaces; increasing testing; promptly identifying, quarantining and testing close contacts of persons with COVID-19; safeguarding persons most at risk for severe illness; supplying essential workers with adequate personal protective equipment; postponing travel; increasing room air ventilation; and, eventually, achieving widespread availability and high community coverage with effective vaccines.
"These actions," the report said, "will provide a bridge to a future with wide availability and high community coverage of effective vaccines, when safe return to more everyday activities in a range of settings will be possible."