The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened guidelines about who should be tested for the novel coronavirus, rolling back previous advice that all close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case or presumed positive case should be tested.
Now, at the advice of a White House task force, the CDC says tests are recommended only for close contacts of confirmed cases who are feeling sick.
Top Alaska health officials say they didn't hear of the changes in testing guidelines until after the CDC website had been updated with the changes and that the state plans to stay its previous course in recommending anyone who has been near a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual for more than 15 minutes get tested, regardless of whether or not the person is experiencing symptoms.
Anyone who is confirmed to have been within 6-feet of a COVID-positive individuals for longer than 15 minutes is also advised to quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they are feeling symptoms.
Joe McLaughlin, Alaska's chief epidemiologist, said he thought the CDC guideline changes were based on people's misunderstanding of testing timeframes.
"One of the concerns cited with the previous guidance was that some people who were identified as close contacts to confirmed cases were getting tested early during their quarantine period and mistakenly thinking that a negative test result meant they could discontinue quarantine early. Unfortunately, we have seen this happen in Alaska as well," McLaughlin wrote in an email response to the Daily News-Miner on Thursday.
Regardless of the CDC's new guidance, McLaughlin still recommends people get tested at some point during the second week of their 14-day quarantine even if they haven't developed symptoms.
"This helps to identify people who are infected but asymptomatic to inform them of their infection and appropriately quarantine people with whom they have been in close contact, such as household members," he said. "It is important to underscore, however, that people need to remain in quarantine for the full 14 days even if they test negative at some point during the quarantine period."
Fairbanks-based Regional Public Health Nurse Manager Elizabeth Burton confirmed that local public health testing will continue as before.
A total of 336,220 tests have been conducted statewide to date.
The decision by Alaska to stay the course comes as 86 more people — 16 of them residents of Fairbanks — test positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Thursday.
This brings the total number of Fairbanks North Star Borough residents to test positive for the disease to 590. Not all of these residents were present in the borough when they became sick or when they tested positive. The state health department groups case numbers by permanent residence of the individual who tested positive.
Anchorage residents made up an additional 43 of the cases reported Thursday. Sixteen individual cases were confirmed at the McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage in four staff members and 12 youth in treatment at the facility.
The other cases were scattered among Wasilla, Juneau, Palmer, Eagle River, Prince of Wales/Hyder census areas, Sitka, Soldotna, Wrangell, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and Utqiagvik.
Two nonresidents in Anchorage have also tested positive, one visitor and one airline pilot.
These new cases brings the total number of state residents to test positive to 4,975 and nonresident case total to 826. Not all of these cases remain active.
The percent of Alaskans who have recovered from COVID-19 compared to total cases in Alaska residents is increasing, state health officials report, but there are still more active than recovered cases.
State health department data shows about 60% of the state's cases are active, though that percentage could be lower due to a lag in data, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. The percentage of active cases was closer to 70% last week.
With school activities such as sports beginning, more individuals under the age of 19 have been testing positive, including a high school football player at West Valley High School recently. The largest percentage of new cases is still reported in Alaskans ages 20 to 39 years old, however.
Six more Alaskans have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization. Currently there are 39 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide and another four hospital patients who are under investigation and await test results.
Hospital beds used for patients with COVID-19 ranged from 32 to 45 over the past week, according to a weekly analysis report from the state health department.
No new deaths were reported Thursday.
