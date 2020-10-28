Another Alaskan has died from COVID-19, according to a report from the state health department Wednesday.
The deceased was a Kenai Peninsula woman in her 80s. Her death marks the 71st coronavirus-related fatality since cases of the virus first surfaced in Alaska in March.
Statewide, resident cases surpassed 14,000 Wednesday. Most regions are on high alert due to increased average daily case counts over the last two weeks.
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region is ranked highest with a reported 107.51 average daily cases per 100,000 population. A number of villages in the region are on lockdown in a desperate hope of slowing the spread. The Native village of Chevak has reported more than 150 cases of the virus. The village itself has a population of about 1,000.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough still remains on high alert but has fallen to the fifth highest with 33.22 average daily cases per 100,000 population over the last 14 days.
Thirty-two new cases were reported among Fairbanks North Star Borough residents Wednesday — 23 among Fairbanks residents and nine who are residents of North Pole.
Another 321 cases were reported across the state Wednesday, including 168 Anchorage residents.
While cases are surging across the state, Gov. Mike Dunleavy continues to push the message that nothing has occurred out of what was to be expected.
"Nothing surprises us so far," Dunleavy said during a press conference Wednesday evening. "The next couple months are going to be difficult, there's no doubt about it but we have a pretty good health team and a pretty good idea of how this virus operates."
The governor reiterated Wednesday he will not implement a statewide public masking mandate and did not state whether or not he would extend the state's public health emergency declaration, which is set to expire Nov. 15.
Alaska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink issued a stronger message on her official Twitter account this week.
"COVID-19 is highly contagious and our cases are rapidly increasing," Zink posted Sunday. "Please avoid all activities with people outside your immediate household — especially all indoor activities. If you must be around others — wear a mask and stay distanced at least 6 feet."
According to reports from The New York Times, as of Tuesday, Alaska had the eighth highest number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days in the country.
Testing has increased across the state with two new testing stations opening in the Fairbanks area in recent weeks. A state report Wednesday noted an additional commercial testing lab will be opened in the state as well. No details were immediately available on where the lab will be located and how it will be run.
The state of Alaska recently acquired 50 new rapid testing machines to focus on identifying clusters and another 189 rapid testing machines that will focus on staff who serve vulnerable populations.
The state has also purchased 3.5 million pairs of surgical gloves to provide to hospitals and other health-care workers across the state.
As numbers spike statewide and in the Interior, the number of COVID-19 cases involving staff and students at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has more than doubled since Oct. 12 to 72 cases, according to school district numbers.
A district spokeswoman said the case growth is indicative of the growing case count in the general Fairbanks area.
“There are high rates in the community and since our students and staff live in the community, they are more likely to have it affect the building,” wrote Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations, in an email.
Most students are getting public education services online but high needs students and high school athletes are receiving limited services at school buildings.
Ben Eielson Junior/Senior High School is closed until Tuesday after a cluster of cases was discovered at the school.
Clint Brooks, an administrator at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and a leader with the multi-agency task force leading the Interior’s coronavirus response, said COVID-19 is widespread throughout the Fairbanks community.
“No matter where you go, you are at risk,” Brooks said in an interview on Wednesday.
He said people who are asymptomatic and people experiencing light symptoms are going about their business in Fairbanks “not realizing they are spreading the virus.”
He said the majority of the people testing positive for the virus are having mild or no symptoms.
“They are not feeling the effects of it,” Brooks said. “People are used to going about their business even though they might have a scratchy throat or a runny nose.”
The Interior has been lucky that hospitalizations have not surged, he said.
Statewide hospital officials warned that if cases continue to spike across Alaska, regional and community hospitals and health-care facilities could soon feel the impact.
Hospitalizations hit record highs for the second week in a row last week, increasing by 30 in a seven-day period, according to an analysis from the state health department.
As of Wednesday there were 63 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals statewide, marking the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized at once since the pandemic began. Another 17 hospital patients are under investigation for the disease and await test results.
More than 75% of the state's ICU beds are in use. These patients include both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
Eight of these patients are on ventilators, the state report says.
Two people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Interior Alaska as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a state online data hub.
While health-care capacity remains steady in the Interior, the state has extended its lease on the Carlson Center as a potential medical overflow center through the end of November.
A total of 580,599 tests have been conducted statewide to date, with 17,044 tests conducted in the last week. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.89% statewide.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough's seven-day average percentage of daily positive tests is slightly higher than the state's at 7.48%.
