If you’re planning to burn a brush pile, act fast — you have only a few days before a ban is in place. Effective midnight Thursday, the Alaska Division of Forestry is suspending all burn permits in anticipation of impacts of COVID-19 on the state’s wildland firefighting resources this summer.
The use of burn barrels, burning debris piles and any other burning activity authorized under previously issued permits will be prohibited on all state, private and municipal land. Any person or business that violates the permit suspension may be issued a citation to pay a fine or appear in court.
On Monday, the state Division of Forestry announced an exception to the rule: Southeast Alaska. According to a public notice, residents of Southeast Alaska will be allowed to conduct permitted burns because “the region’s weather, fuel types and fire history put it at less risk of wildland fire than mainland Alaska.”
“Most of Southeast Alaska is composed of coastal rainforest where wildfires have a very difficult time starting and spreading, unlike the black spruce and boreal forests to the north,” said Chris Maisch, director of the Division of Forestry. “What few wildfires that do occur in Southeast are small and more easily managed by local fire departments.”
The burn permit suspension applies to both small- and large-scale burn permits for the use of burn barrels and burning of brush piles. The suspension applies to permits issued by the division, as well as those issued by boroughs or municipalities.
The statewide burn suspension does not include cooking, warming or signaling fires of less than 3 feet in diameter and with flames no more than 2 feet high. It also doesn’t affect commercially manufactured outdoor cooking and heating devices with built-in open flame safety devices.
The Division of Forestry is anticipating a wildland firefighter shortage because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. The division also cited the increased risk to firefighters of contracting and spreading COVID-19 when responding to human-caused nuisance fires.
Until the burn-permit suspension takes effect May 1, small and large-scale burning on state, municipal and private lands will still require permits from the state or local governments whose burn-permit programs meet or exceed state standards.
The division will regularly monitor weather, fire conditions and resource availability and may allow permitted burning in particular areas or regions if conditions allow.
