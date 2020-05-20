Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said he has called most public employees back to work this week and is resuming some operations after a partial government shutdown since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Libraries, pools, the downtown bus depot, the Big Dipper Ice Arena and more all closed on March 15. Public transportation was also suspended that week.
Library workers, lifeguards, bus drivers etc. have used up paid vacation time and taken unpaid leave during the operational closures, Ward said.
At the height of it, 120 of the 450 or so borough employees were on leave, he said.
“As of this week, most of our staff have been brought back on and are either doing their normal work or preparing for opening,” Ward wrote in an emailed answer to questions Tuesday. “This would include seasonal staff. Many of our parks have actually seen an increase in utilization. Most all the library staff are back to work providing bookmobile services or virtual services. There are a handful of library staff not working and either using leave or on leave without pay.”
Administrative leave, when employees continue to get paid, was not an option, Ward said.
The pools are reopening on a limited basis — by appointment — though some lifeguards remain on leave, Ward said.
The Mary Siah Recreation Center is closed for construction.
Two of eight routes on the Metropolitan Area Commuter System resumed last week, free of charge, with a maximum of eight passengers to maintain social distancing. The borough is also offering limited on-demand rides via the VanTran program.
The Juanita Helms Borough Administrative Center remains closed to the public with limited services by appointment. The libraries, the Big Dipper and the borough animal shelter also remain closed.
Borough employees forced to take leave without pay were encouraged to inquire about unemployment compensation, Ward said.
