Residents of a North Pole neighborhood were ordered to evacuate or shelter in place Thursday evening due to an as yet unexplained emergency.
In a Fairbanks North Star Borough text alert issued at 6:21 p.m., residents in the area of Flight Street between Magneto Court and Spinner Street were told to shelter in place. Those living within half a mile of that point were told to evacuate.
An emergency broadcast alert on radio and TV warned that fire trucks might be blocking area. Neither alert contained information about the nature of the emergency.
Efforts to reach officials with the borough or area fire departments were unsuccessful.
Multiple Facebook users posted comments saying they could smell gas in the neighborhood.
The first borough text alert was issued at 6:21 p.m. At 7:02 p.m a second borough text was issued rescinding the evacuation and shelter in place order.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
