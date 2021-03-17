The Fairbanks North Star Borough has unlocked the Juanita Helms Administration Center during business hours, and it’s COVID-19 disaster emergency is set to expire at the end of the month.
Other borough facilities remained locked to walk-in traffic as of Tuesday afternoon. City hall in North Pole is also still locked during business hours though residents can ring a doorbell and get service.
Multiple borough leaders said the local disaster declaration is no longer needed. One leader is reluctant to let it expire.
Assemblywoman Liz Lyke said she isn’t sure that allowing the disaster to expire is a good idea with a possible spike in cases from travelers following spring break.
Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams said the emergency declaration was important at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and dropping it means the borough no longer needs to be in “formal bureaucratic emergency status.”
That involved waiving some government rules on functions to include procurement and public meetings.
Letting the disaster declaration expire doesn’t mean borough leaders think the coronavirus pandemic is over, Williams said, and the mayor agreed.
The Helms center is under strict virus protocols, including “no physical touching, such as hugging and shaking hands.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said actions are being taken to provide for online participation at public meetings to continue.
“Disaster declarations are needed when we have or expect to need assistance from outside agencies such as the SOA or the Feds and to suspend certain aspects of local code. These provisions have not been exercised since the original declaration and are not expected to be needed in the immediate future,” Ward wrote in an email.
“At this time, I do not feel there is sufficient reason to continue to have a disaster declaration in place,” he said. “The state commissioner of DHSS (Department of Health and Social Services) still has declared there is a public health emergency and residents must still maintain vigilance, however we are making headway locally and do not need additional support from outside agencies.”
Local testing and vaccination efforts won’t be impacted, he said.
The animal shelter, public library and the Big Dipper Ice Arena were locked on Tuesday afternoon. Signs placed at the front of the facilities said limited services are being offered by appointment. At the Big Dipper, the vestibule is open and an employee directs visitors for how to get an appointment for services. At the library, books are being distributed from a mobile library in the parking lot.
The buildings are listed as open on the borough’s online COVID-19 risk matrix.
The Mary Siah Recreation Center is anticipated to resume services next month following an extended closure in which the building underwent structural repairs, borough officials said at a public meeting last week.
The opening of the borough headquarters is the only recent operational change, according to Lanien Livingston, public information officer. Masks are required, people are directed for where to stand and elevator capacity is limited to two people. The second and third floors of the building, where the planning department and mayor’s office are located, are accessible.
The COVID-19 risk matrix on the borough website states that the borough is in the “low-intermediate” risk zone under which there is a list of virus mitigating measures to include limits on public use of facilities, increased ventilation, 6 feet of social distancing and physical barriers between government employees, their co-workers and people seeking services.
The city of Fairbanks is open but visitors are asked to wait by the front door and call their destination, according to a spokeswoman. Physical barriers are also in place.
Both the city of Fairbanks and the city of North Pole remain under disaster declarations set to expire in the coming months.
