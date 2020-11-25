The number of COVID-19 deaths in Alaska jumped to 116 on Monday but only five of the 13 added deaths are recent deaths.
Three men from Sterling, Wasilla and Soldotna and two women from Dillingham and the Bethel area are among the latest virus fatalities, according to the Nov. 24 COVID-19 case count summary from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
One man was in his 60s, one man was in his 70s, the two women were in their 80s and one man was in his 90s, according to the report.
The state logged 583 new virus cases with 20 of those in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the report stated.
Twenty-one people are now on ventilators in Alaska. That’s up from 14 late last week.
“There are currently 131 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 144 current COVID-related hospitalizations,” according to the report. “The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.3%.”
Monday’s virus death toll grew so much because of eight reclassifications. That includes the death of a man in his 90s from the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, which spans across Interior Alaska.
Three other reclassified deaths were listed as a Bethel man in his 30s along with a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, both from the Bethel area.
An Anchorage man and woman, both in their 60s, and a Soldotna man in his 80s were also on the list of reclassified deaths. The death of a man in his 70s from the Kusilvak Census Area was additionally reclassified as COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Social Services report.
The 14-day average case rate in the Fairbanks borough has gone up to 47.3 cases per 100,000 people, surpassing the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, whose case rate has decreased to 38.05 per 100,000 people.
