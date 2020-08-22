A dozen Fairbanks North Star Borough residents were among the 92 cases of COVID-19 announced Saturday by the Department of Health and Social Services.
Eleven of the borough cases are of Fairbanks residents, and one is of a North Pole resident.
Also Saturday, the state reported the death of an another resident. The state listed the victim as a male resident of the Bethel Census Area who was in his 50s and had underlying conditions.
The Bethel-based Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. issued a news release stating the man died at the Bethel hospital and that he was previously known to have tested positive for COVID-19.
“The pandemic and the public health risks it poses is not over,” the news release reads. “Because COVID-19 is a novel virus, hospitals do not have access to vaccines that can prevent transmission or medical treatments that can treat serious infections.
“Additional cases emphasize the importance of continuing to practice all known protective measures,” it states, noting that free COVID-19 testing is available at the Bethel, St. Marys and Aniak airports for people arriving from outside the Yukon-Kuskokwim region.
Thirty-one Alaskans’ deaths are attributed to COVID-19. Some of those deaths are of Alaskans who died in the Lower 48 but whose deaths are recorded as Alaska fatalities.
Of the 92 new cases, 90 are of Alaska residents. Two other cases are of nonresidents out of Anchorage.
The total number of resident cases is now 4,677 following one resident case being removed. The total number of nonresident cases is 817.
The other cases announced Saturday were in Anchorage, Wasilla, Kenai, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Eagle River, Soldotna, Juneau, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, Ketchikan, Palmer, Bethel, Big Lake, Homer, Kotzebue, North Pole, Utqiagvik and Wrangell.
The information reported Saturday is from the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
